JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 210,459 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,459 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.49% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $218,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 786,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 491,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,697,000 after purchasing an additional 409,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,592,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,897,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,804,000 after purchasing an additional 183,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,705,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

