Head to Head Contrast: Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Free Report) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andrea Electronics and LiveOne”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andrea Electronics $1.96 million N/A -$290,000.00 N/A N/A LiveOne $114.40 million 0.70 -$18.71 million ($0.18) -3.63

Andrea Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveOne.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Andrea Electronics and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 0.00 LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00

LiveOne has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 129.36%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Andrea Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Andrea Electronics and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andrea Electronics N/A N/A N/A LiveOne -14.16% N/A -15.02%

Risk and Volatility

Andrea Electronics has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveOne beats Andrea Electronics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. The company develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets. Its DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in automotive and mass transit environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer’s standard integrated sound system; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Plus Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, quick service restaurant automated ordering, Internet of Things, smart building entrance intercom systems, audio and video recordings, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to computer and kiosk OEMs and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

