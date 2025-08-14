Financial Survey: Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) vs. Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) and Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Extreme Networks and Cistera Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks -0.65% 82.47% 4.18% Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cistera Networks 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Extreme Networks and Cistera Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Extreme Networks currently has a consensus target price of $22.9167, indicating a potential upside of 11.38%. Given Extreme Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Extreme Networks is more favorable than Cistera Networks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extreme Networks and Cistera Networks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks $1.14 billion 2.40 -$7.47 million ($0.05) -411.50 Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cistera Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extreme Networks.

Summary

Extreme Networks beats Cistera Networks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. Over 50,000 customers globally trust their end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts.

About Cistera Networks

Cistera Networks, Inc. provides enterprise and small business communications solutions for the IT industry in the United States. The company’s convergence servers and software application solutions offer advanced voice, video, and data communications platforms and applications for quality assurance and management, event notification and alerting, recording and monitoring, and collaborative solutions. It also provides Cistera 1.9 software platform, a component-based architecture that enables enhanced scalability and management of advanced unified communications applications; and Quality Assurance and Management systems that allow organizations to respond to the needs of their customers and their partners, as well as enable organizations to build feedback loops by automating audit and compliance needs through recording and monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers Event Alerting and Notification solutions for the delivery of timely and actionable information for organizations of various sizes. Further, it provides support and maintenance, and professional services. The company was formerly known as CNH Holdings Company and changed its name to Cistera Networks Inc in September 2005. Cistera Networks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

