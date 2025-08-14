Contrasting American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) & Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Rebel and Applied DNA Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $11.42 million 0.11 -$17.60 million N/A N/A Applied DNA Sciences $3.43 million 0.54 -$6.99 million ($537.48) -0.01

Get American Rebel alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Rebel.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -201.90% N/A -191.37% Applied DNA Sciences -194.14% -66.95% -50.34%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares American Rebel and Applied DNA Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American Rebel has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of American Rebel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 84.7% of American Rebel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied DNA Sciences beats American Rebel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand. It also offers accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. In addition, the company's personal security and self-defense products include concealed carry backpacks; and concealed carry jackets, vests, and coats, as well as T-shirts for men and women under the American Rebel brand. Further, it offers beer under the American Rebel Light Beer brand. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production Services segment develops and commercializes the LinearDNA platform, which enables a cell-free manufacture of high-fidelity synthetic DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The MDx Testing Services segment provides clinical molecular diagnostics (MDx) testing and clinical laboratory testing services; COVID-19 testing services, including test scheduling, sample collection, and automated results reporting for higher education institutions, private clients, and businesses under the safeCircle trademark; polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for production and detection of DNA and RNA; and MDx test kits and related supplies, as well as Isotopic analysis testing services. The DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services segment offers SigNature Molecular Tags, which provides a methodology to authenticate goods within large and complex supply chains for materials, such as cotton, nutraceuticals, and other products; SigNify portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits; and fiberTyping, which uses PCR-based DNA detection to detect a product's naturally occurring DNA sequences for the purposes of product provenance authentication and supply chain security. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.