IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.8889.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IREN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of IREN in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $17.73 on Thursday. IREN has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $21.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). IREN had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IREN will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IREN during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in IREN during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IREN during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its position in IREN by 170.1% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

