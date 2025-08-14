Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avient by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,576,000 after purchasing an additional 279,064 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,513,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,586,000 after buying an additional 27,608 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Avient by 9.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,118,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,871,000 after buying an additional 260,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,797,000 after buying an additional 19,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 4.8% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after buying an additional 81,393 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNT opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avient will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

