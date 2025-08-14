Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joby Aviation

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $6,190,012.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,328,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,721,370.42. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $52,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,316.84. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,936,558 shares of company stock worth $21,551,263. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 439,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Joby Aviation by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 94,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE JOBY opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.