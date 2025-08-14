Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,205.21. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

CPRX opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

