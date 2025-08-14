Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CXM

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 378,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $3,319,514.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 321,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,623.04. This represents a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 285,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $2,477,610.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 229,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,844.80. This represents a 55.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,512,691 shares of company stock valued at $85,942,764. Corporate insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.