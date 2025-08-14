National Bank of Canada FI Sells 30,377 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,377 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 14.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FER opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Ferrovial SE has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

FER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

