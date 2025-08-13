WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 1,546 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.90.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

