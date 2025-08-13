Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after purchasing an additional 717,066 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,607,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

