Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.92. The company has a market capitalization of $452.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

