Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. lowered its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.0% of Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $5,895,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,151,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $577,486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,988 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 73,822 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $231.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.72. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $532,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,490,962.95. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 44,282 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,754 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 target price (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.