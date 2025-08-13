Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Trimmed by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,257 shares during the quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on V. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.
Visa stock opened at $336.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.23. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.74 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $617.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
