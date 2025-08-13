Community Bank of Raymore Sells 334 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.81.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

