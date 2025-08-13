Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,045 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30. The company has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRK
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Stocks to Consider as Tension Builds in Energy Markets
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.