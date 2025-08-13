LGT Group Foundation Purchases 4,163 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,843,892 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,696,396,000 after purchasing an additional 233,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of WMT opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $827.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $166,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 649,233 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,674.80. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.