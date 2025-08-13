Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.2% of Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $462.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $463.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

