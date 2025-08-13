Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 828,669 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,434,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,669 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $759,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3%

ORCL opened at $253.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $712.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

