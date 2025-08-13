Latash Investments LLC Sells 94,246 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Latash Investments LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 86.2% of Latash Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Latash Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $104,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 753,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,294 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,055,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,529,000 after acquiring an additional 167,232 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 721.4% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 292,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,026,000 after acquiring an additional 257,220 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 83.5% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 77,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 35,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $254.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Phillip Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

