Rathbones Group PLC Sells 24,542 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,542 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% during the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.