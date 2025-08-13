LGT Group Foundation Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE MDT opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

