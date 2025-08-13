Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 829,716 shares of company stock worth $217,040,489. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $312.83 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $313.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.