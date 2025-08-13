Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $71,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $232.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

