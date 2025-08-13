The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Triglav Skladi D.O.O.

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,985 shares during the period. Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,289,037,000 after buying an additional 622,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,677,000 after buying an additional 710,684 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,983,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,433,722,000 after buying an additional 915,643 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,447,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,262,000 after buying an additional 337,146 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,741,523.40. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $2,223,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,917.04. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,348. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.94.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $242.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.33. The firm has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $220.33 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

