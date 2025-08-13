E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,955,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,033,829.80. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 44,282 shares of company stock worth $11,554,754 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $231.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.23 and a 200-day moving average of $277.72. The company has a market capitalization of $221.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.