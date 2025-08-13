GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $302,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.45, for a total transaction of $3,635,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $52,340,824.30. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $477.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $429.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.