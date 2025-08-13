E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.84 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $304.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

