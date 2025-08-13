National Pension Service Has $226.55 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,923,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,340 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $226,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $99,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,512.80. This represents a 10.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 192,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total value of $26,953,376.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,623,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,465,112.07. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,767,742 shares of company stock valued at $714,048,068 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

