Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,953,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.8% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $640,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,369,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,742,000 after acquiring an additional 238,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210,193 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,914,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $84.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

