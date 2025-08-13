Callan Family Office LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Orca Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total transaction of $291,557.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,864. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $129.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.24.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

