Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 31,055 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $136,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $218.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

