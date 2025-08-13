LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,325,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,406,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,491,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,388,985,000 after purchasing an additional 232,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,428,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,199,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,746 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,062,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,454,373,000 after purchasing an additional 744,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,833,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,277,000 after purchasing an additional 317,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $387.77 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($12.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

