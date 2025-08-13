S Bank Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,304 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

