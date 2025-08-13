Dagco Inc. Invests $182,000 in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Legacy Trust raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on XOM. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $452.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

