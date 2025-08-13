Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $338.43 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.37.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.58.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

