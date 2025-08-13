Brooklyn FI LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 10.4% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $316.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.62. The company has a market capitalization of $518.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $316.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

