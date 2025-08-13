King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.44.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $142.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

