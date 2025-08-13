King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 637 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 80,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $167,000. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

VWO stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

