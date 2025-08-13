National Pension Service Buys 234,190 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,903,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,190 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $299,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 30,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,156,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,341,000 after purchasing an additional 296,321 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 289,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

