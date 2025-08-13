Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $590.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $568.93 and a 200 day moving average of $540.50. The stock has a market cap of $709.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $590.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

