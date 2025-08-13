HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111,421 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $92,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.28 and a 200 day moving average of $216.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.