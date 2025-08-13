Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 2,679 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,528,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,712 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 135,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

