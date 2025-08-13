NFP Retirement Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $308.27 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $225.12 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

