Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,657 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $13,554,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 136,062 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

