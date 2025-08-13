Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Trims Position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 58,703 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,367.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lam Research by 490.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 187,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $105.64. The company has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

