Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,240 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913,335 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,757 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

PG opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $363.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

