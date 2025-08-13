S Bank Fund Management Ltd Buys New Shares in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 359,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,222 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8%

IBM opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $189.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

