Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Acquires 65,700 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 168.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $227,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $7,667,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,304,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $574,162,000 after purchasing an additional 387,626 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 34.0% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,996.0% during the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.55.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

